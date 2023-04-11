TODAY:
Quiet weather continues today with just some passing mid and high-level clouds. Our warming trend also continues with temperatures well above average today. Due to the recent dry weather, warm conditions, and a breezy day in store for us, there is an elevated wildfire risk today.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, some high clouds linger and we stay mild.
TOMORROW:
Sunshine is with us again on Wednesday and the warming trend continues with highs reaching even more above average.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Dry and quiet for the end of the week with temperatures feeling summer-like. As we go into the weekend, shower chances return. We are a little cooler but closer to average for the start of next week with a slight chance for showers.
Have a great day!
TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS
HIGH: 66 LOW: 49
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 72 LOW: 53
THURSDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 78 LOW: 51
FRIDAY: INCREASING HIGH CLOUDS
HIGH: 81 LOW: 54
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 75 LOW: 54
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 44
MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 53 LOW: 38
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram