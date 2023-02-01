VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The owners of the Quality Inn on the Vestal Parkway want to set the record straight, their property is not for sale.

To the contrary, Jay Shah, whose family owns Quality Inn and Suites, says they are in the process of renovating the hotel.

Shah’s business, Gokulesh Hospitality NY, purchased the property in September 2019 with plans to upgrade it.

But the pandemic disrupted the process and interior renovations got underway last year.

Shah says he gets a lot of inquiries about the property, but there are currently no plans to sell.

“I have been contacted by so many developers but I have not talked to anyone in a serious conversation whether they are interested or for student housing.”

Shah says his family’s commitment to operating hotels on the parkway has only strengthened with the purchase yesterday of Comfort Suites, further west on the parkway where the Vestal Steakhouse used to be.

Quality Inn General Manager Maryanne Burchett says interior renovations are already well underway with new carpeting in the hallways, removal of the wallpaper in the guest rooms and new paint.

Once the weather improves, there will be exterior improvements as well including a $17,000 sign with the updated Quality logo, new landscaping and repairs to the parking lot.

Burchett says the hotel had a phenomenal year last year now that Binghamton University is back in full swing.

“I love this hotel, I’m very proud of this hotel. I’ve got some blood, sweat and tears in here. Trying to survive during COVID, that was tough. But we did it and we got to the other side of it. We’re moving forward and we continue to move forward and we’re adding to our portfolio and that’s exciting.”

The Quality Inn and Suites has 142 rooms, a banquet room that seats 90, a breakfast room, board room and Johnny’s Tavern.

Burchett says she wants her local partners such as Visit Binghamton and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open to know that the hotel has no plans to close anytime soon.

For more information, go to qualityinnvestal.com.