BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – At a public hearing today, customers spoke out about NYSEG’s recent complexities with their billing process.

In December, the New York State Department of Public Service announced that it is investigating into New York State Electric and Gas’ alleged mismanagement of their utility billing systems.

The department of public service held a public hearing this afternoon and invited customers to speak up about their billing difficulties and file formal complaints.

One speaker said that she did not receive an electric bill for several months, and when she finally did, it was all compiled onto the same bill, totaling over $18,000.

AVANGRID, the mother company of NYSEG, released a statement today saying that they are in the process of hiring 120 new customer service representatives.

They say its backlog of bills has fallen more than 40% since September.

The Department of Public Service says that the ongoing investigation is expected to last at least 8 months.