OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro held a Town Hall meeting this afternoon in Owego and activists made it clear that they want change.

Protestors from Citizen Action of New York and Indivisible Binghamton held up signs and yelled chants urging Molinaro to tax the rich and raise the debt ceiling.

Advocates say that Molinaro has voted the same as the Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy, 96% of the time and that McCarthy has stated that there will not be an increase to the debt limit without an agreement on sharp spending cuts.

Citizen Action Community Organizer Ravo Root accuses Molinaro of only supporting the wealthy elite, rather than the majority of his constituents, who are working class.

Community Organizer with Citizen Action of New York Ravo Root says, “The Republicans are not working for working class voters in any way shape or form, and we need to step up, stand up, fight back and fight for these programs. And an expansion, like universal health care and helping out folks. Like, fair, just housing for everybody.”

Protestors sat in on Molinaro’s Town Hall meeting and asked him questions directly.

Molinaro reiterated his position that lawmakers must put politics aside to prevent a default on the national debt and to advance a sustainable budget.

He says if President Biden fails to negotiate and take action, he has developed a bipartisan plan with the Problem Solvers Caucus to avoid a default.