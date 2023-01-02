BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton protestors are drawing comparisons to George Floyd’s death and decrying a Binghamton Police officer for his treatment of a black man on New Year’s Day.

After the ball dropped, witnesses say that a group of white males jumped a man of color in downtown Binghamton.

Allegedly, police were watching the incident unfold but did not get involved until it escalated, and several bystanders intervened in an attempt to diffuse the situation.

One of those bystanders was Hamail Waddell, and allegedly, as he was trying to break up the fight, police officers interjected, threw him to the ground, and pinned his neck under the knees of an officer.

Activists say that he wasn’t charged or under arrest at the time that he was attacked.

Waddell sustained injuries to his head and neck areas. Hamail and concerned members of the community gathered outside of Binghamton City Hall this morning to protest the incident, as well as file a formal police complaint.

Community Activist Rebecca Rathmell says, “We have fights frequently, that are instigated by BU students, and they’re protected by law enforcement because the city does that for the university. And we are here today to say not only is that not okay, but their treatment over the weekend of this young man of color, who could be any one of our children, this is going to keep happening unless we continue to raise the alarm.”

Rathmell says that fights break out almost every week amongst college students in the downtown area, yet she says officers do not react the way that they did with Waddell.

Activists says that it wasn’t until after the incident that he was charged with resisting arrest.

One activist, Salka Valerio says that Waddell is a new father, and has never had any trouble with law enforcement prior to this weekend.

Community Activist Salka Valerio says, “We had this conversation in 2020. So, I don’t understand why in 2023, we’re out here, in front of the police station, talking about the same kneel that killed George Floyd. So, this is not going away, we’re not going to stop until we get somebody accountable.”

Valerio also says that the police confiscated hundreds of dollars’ worth of belongings and cash following the incident.

Community activists are demanding that the officer responsible is found accountable, by releasing police body cam footage from the time of the event.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham released a statement about the incident, and it reads, Binghamton Police are aware of a social media post of an arrest that took place at roughly 3:19 a.m. on January 1st on State Street.

A 24-year-old male was charged with resisting arrest, following a fight that involved multiple people.

Today, the man filed a complaint with the Binghamton P-D, and like all complaints, it will be swiftly and thoroughly investigated to determine facts, including review of body cam footage.

NewsChannel 34 will have more information as the situation develops.