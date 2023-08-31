BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today’s protest was organized by progressive groups Citizen Action and Indivisible Binghamton.

They argue that rather than voting to have Santos referred to an ethics investigation, he should have voted to expel him.

Santos is charged in a 13-count indictment in New York with wire fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.

The protestors claim that Molinaro has stated his commitment to removing Santos from office, but when it came down to a vote, he did not follow through.

Community Organizer with Citizen Action of New York, Ravo Root says, “Because he said that George Santos should be removed from office. And then he voted to keep him in office. And, it’s as simple as that. And I think the public needs to take note of that this is a constant stream of lies from the Congressman.”

Molinaro counters that it is Root who is lying.

In a statement, he reiterated his stance that Santos should not be a member of Congress and should resign.

Molinaro calls the protest a made-for-TV event designed to mislead people.

Protestors hand delivered a letter to Molinaro’s office asking for the Congressman to vote to expel Santos from office.