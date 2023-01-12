BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton City Council’s monthly meeting was derailed and overtaken by activists last night.

City council attempted to hold its monthly meeting at City Hall, but protestors passionately intervened and pressured the council to turn the meeting solely into a public comment period.

Many of the activists showed up to support Hamail Waddell, the 24-year-old Black man who was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice in downtown Binghamton on New Year’s Day.

Protesters are outraged that a Binghamton police officer knelt on Waddell’s neck while making the arrest, in a scene reminiscent of the killing of George Floyd.

Many speakers spoke out about brutality, reform, and resources within the Binghamton Police Department.

Waddell’s sister Ahmoni says her brother is scarred on the outside and within.

Hamail’s sister Ahmoni Waddell says, “How do you feel after experiencing such trauma? How do you go back to your daily routine after that? When your four-year-old asks warily, what happened to your face? How do you explain to her that the police did it? The people who she thought were supposed to protect and serve the community, except they abuse and batter instead.”

At the start of the meeting, the council was moving through its agenda as planned, until activists started to speak up and talk over the council’s discussion.

It was then that council member Aviva Friedman motioned to move the public comment period to the top of the agenda, and the council agreed.

The BPD has said that it is undergoing an internal investigation to determine whether the officer involved used an illegal choke hold.

Until a decision is made, the officer is off the streets and on desk duty.

Council member Joe Burns suggests that Mayor Jared Kraham and Police Chief Joe Zikuski engage a third party to conduct the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest.