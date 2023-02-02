JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.

The protest began at around 7 p.m.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles and ambulances quickly descended on the grocery store which was subsequently closed for the evening.

Police also stopped additional traffic from entering the property.

JC Police say 15 people were arrested last night.

The department is currently working on a news release and more information will be aded to this story as it is released.