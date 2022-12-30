VESTAL, NY – A former general manager is organizing a protest against the owners of the IHOP on the Vestal Parkway, alleging a staffing model that threatened health and safety.

Miranda Moses of Binghamton says she was fired earlier this month after complaining that she had been subjected to harassment, bullying and unfair criticism by her area director.



Moses says she began working at IHOP as a hostess, then a server and then assistant manager 18 years ago when the franchise was held by local owners Nick and Cathy Ezzo.



Moses says everything went downhill at the restaurant after it was sold to Maryland-based Janjer Enterprises following Nick’s death in 2014.



She became G-M shortly after and says Janjer had unrealistic expectations when it came to lowering labor costs.



Moses says reduced staffing hurt the quality of the food and customer service as well as the cleanliness of the restaurant.



She says that when she expressed her concerns to her supervisor, she was bullied and criticized.



And when she took her concerns over the hostile work environment to human resources in mid-December, she was terminated 2 days later.

Moses says, “It felt awful like I didn’t have anywhere to go. I’m supposed to have somewhere that protects me and at that point, I felt like I was completely on my own.”



Moses says she’s hired an attorney and plans to sue Janjer Enterprises for retaliation.



She says many other former employees have grievances with the company and they will be gathering in front of the IHOP Sunday at 11 a.m. with signs protesting their treatment by Janjer.



Moses says it will be a peaceful protest targeting Janjer executives and not the current workers or the IHOP brand.



A spokesperson for Janjer released a statement to NewsChannel 34 saying that the company steadfastly denies all allegations of wrong doing.



Janjer says it does not have a hostile work environment and that the allegation is being made by a former employee whose employment ended for legitimate and valid business reasons.