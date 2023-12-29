JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) Black Lives Matter protesters are planning a demonstration outside of the Wegmans in Johnson City on Saturday to protest what they claim was a case of racial profiling by a store employee.

According to an email from the group Divestment, Accountability, Reinvestment in Our Community, or DAROC, local artist and children’s book author Kristen Mann was shopping at the store Thursday with her mother and son when she was allegedly confronted by a white Wegmans worker in the self checkout line.



Mann, who is known for painting the giant Black Lives Matter mural on Wall Street in Binghamton in 2020, says the employee charged at the family without provocation, leading to a scene in which store security was called.



The activists accuse the grocery store of having a contentious relationship with the local Black community following a rally outside the store on February 1st that lead to the arrest of 15 people on trespassing and other charges.



At the time, Wegmans issued a statement saying the protest endangered the safety of its staff ad customers and only called police when they refused to leave private property.



Saturday’s rally is planned for 5 p.m. at the store on Harry L Drive.

NewsChannel 34 has reached out to Wegmans corporate communications for a comment on this latest incident and is awaiting a reply.