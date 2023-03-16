BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Another problem property in the First Ward was shut down this morning under the City of Binghamton’s updated lockdown law.

City Court Judge William Pelella granted a permanent closing of 314 Prospect Street for up to one year, calling the living situation a living nightmare for the surrounding residents.

He says there was constant traffic in and out of the property involving drug activity and prostitution.

As well as garbage, including needles that created an unhealthy and unsanitary living conditions for the neighborhood.

Last year, Mayor Kraham announced reforms to the City’s lockdown law that assigns point values to properties for different types of nuisance activity.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says, “If anyone doubts that I will be aggressive cleaning up our neighborhoods, shutting down criminal activity, this house behind me and this lock down should answer any questions on that. We have to fight for our neighborhoods, we have to fight for our residents, our law-abiding citizens that are looking to have peace in their home and in their neighborhood.”

The city issued a warning letter to 314 Prospect St last Fall citing police activity at the property over the previous year.

A building is deemed a nuisance if it accumulates twelve or more points in a 6-month period, or eighteen or more points over a year.

The letter included citations of assault, disturbance, noise, and dangerous dogs.