ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Doctors at Progressive Dental in Endwell and Norwich will be giving back to those in need later this month.

On Saturday, September 17th, the two locations are hosting their annual Doctors with a Heart Day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to Progressive, “Doctors with a Heart Day is the one day a year where we close our business and just take care of people who cant afford it. We’ll perform any procedure that we can complete in one visit.”

Doctors and staff members will offer cleanings, fluoride, X-rays, fillings, and extractions at no cost.

Those with urgent dental needs, who have no money, job, or means of welfare or health care, are invited.

Care will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information you can visit progressivedentalny.com.