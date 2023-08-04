NEW BERLIN N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Professional Motocross campaign will make it’s annual visit to New Berlin’s Unadilla MX.

Unadilla MX has been a stop on the championship series since it’s start in 1972. This year the venue will host the 37th Honda Unadilla National on Saturday, August 12th. The race at Unadilla MX will be the ninth event of 11 on the summer Pro Motocross calendar and the 26th event of the SuperMotocross World Championship following the 17-race Supercross season.

According to a press release from the Pro Motocross Championship, “The early races at Unadilla provided an opportunity for American fans to see the sport’s biggest international stars and also helped foster what became a rapid development of homegrown American talent. It was an obvious inclusion for the inaugural Pro Motocross Championship season and has remained a pinnacle event in American motocross ever since.”

General admissions for the event will be $60 for adults and $25 for children between the ages of six and eleven. Pit passes will also be sold from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will be $30 for all ages. For more information about the event go to 2023 Unadilla Pro National MX.