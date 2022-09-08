ENDWELL, NY – An Endwell man is headed to prison for seriously injuring another driver while fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle high on meth.



21 year-old Brandon Carlson was sentenced to 2 ⅓ to 7 years after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.



On October 11 2011, Carlson stole a Dodge Ram pickup truck in the Town of Union and then led State Police on a high-speed chase, reaching more than 80 m.ph. in a 30 m.p.h. zone.



He was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time.



Carlson crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Country Club Road and Stark Avenue, causing serious permanent injury to the other driver.



Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says that when Carlson consciously chose to drive high, he ruined the lives of his victims and his own life.