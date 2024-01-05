Warren County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Suspected killer Michael Burham, who made national headlines for escaping prison and prompting a massive manhunt, has been sentenced to prison on Friday.

Burham was given the maximum sentence of 25 years, 2 months to 50 years, 4 months in prison in connection with the kidnapping of an elderly couple and subsequent escape from Warren County Prison.

He pleaded guilty to a host of charges, including kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and burglary.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Gregory J. Hammond in Warren County Court Friday morning. Warren County Commissioner Kenneth Klakamp was pleased with the sentence.

“The people in the community were on pins and needles while he was out, and fortunately, he’s going somewhere where he can’t hurt anybody else,” said Klakamp.

This sentence is likely just the beginning, as Burham is expected to face murder charges in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend and mother of three Kala Hodgkin, of Jamestown, New York.

Now that Friday’s sentence has been handed down, the Chautauqua County district attorney is expected to proceed with charges related to the rape and homicide of Hodgkin along with car arson.

Background

Michael Burham previously pleaded guilty to numerous felony charges, including kidnapping, unlawful taking and prison escape, in November 2023.

He was originally wanted by Jamestown police back in May 2023 in connection to a sexual assault and homicide incident. He was later captured in South Carolina and extradited to the Warren County Prison.

Then on July 6, Burham escaped from the prison. According to authorities, Burham tied about eight-bed sheets together to lower himself down to the ground from the roof. He was later captured after a nine-day manhunt.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for the latest updates.