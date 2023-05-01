BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Students in Binghamton University’s School of Management honors program have spent the last year assisting a local non-profit dedicated to reducing the dangers of substance use.

Each year, the PricewaterhouseCoopers Scholars choose a local initiative to give back to.

This year, they volunteered at Truth Pharm, an organization dedicated to reducing harm caused by substance use.

Throughout the year, the students made improvements to the interior and exterior, including painting the walls, installing new flooring, and organizing the office area.

On Friday, the students were assembling life-saving Narcan kits, which is a medication used for the emergency treatment of an opioid overdose.

PWC Scholar Garrett Barth says the students raised over $15,000 for this project.

Junior at Binghamton University Garrett Barth says, “Making sure that everybody in the program is able to get their hands in and contribute to this project. Cause its so important to the program, its so important to the Binghamton community. I’ve taken a couple classes kind of around civic engagement and just in general, and I just remember hearing that being a student at Binghamton, its not enough just to take classes here, but its also important to kind of give back to the greater community as well.”

Barth says that each Narcan kit comes with two sprays, each can save a life.

Earlier in the year, Truth Pharm held a free training session on campus and certified more than 100 BU students on how to administer Narcan.