ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Price Chopper/Market 32 finished up a 5-week campaign that will benefit those affected by war in Ukraine.

The chain grocery store teamed up with the World Central Kitchen and raised more than $180,000. World Central Kitchen supports war relief efforts by serving hot, nourishing meals around the clock in cites across Ukraine and at border crossings with Poland, Moldova, Hungary, and Romania.

According to the company, cashiers in 130 stores asked customers if they would like to round up the change in their transaction to the nearest dollar in support of World Central Kitchen’s efforts. Price Chopper/Market 32 then provided a match of $25,000 and the company’s Board Chairman Emeritus, Neil Golub, also contributed a $25,000 donation.

We are incredibly gratified by the response from our customers, teammates, and communities for this effort to help feed the people of Ukraine,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32 vice president of public relations and consumer services. “As a provider of vital goods and services, helping people to feed and take care of themselves and their families has always been our higher purpose. We consider ourselves blessed to be able to extend that ethos to our global neighbors in the wake of the devastation this war has brought. Price Chopper/Market Vice President of Public Relations Mona Golub

Since 2010, World Central Kitchen has served more than 100 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises’ around the world.