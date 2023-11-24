(WIVT/WBGH) – Price Chopper/Market 32 is working to feed community members in need and is asking its customers for help.

Price Chopper/Market 32 has launched its “Fill a Plate with Hope This Holiday Season” program to combat food insecurity in the local area.

Shoppers can purchase a bag of food items to be donated to local organizations chosen by each individual store. The bags cost $10 and include traditional holiday sides such as crispy onions, au gratin potatoes, whole kernel corn, cut green beans, and turkey stuffing. The organizations will then provide the food to those who need assistance during the holiday season.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 has a longstanding commitment to help address food insecurity in our communities. This latest effort encourages our customers, who have proven their generosity time and again, to join us in the act of providing for neighbors in need,” said Mona Golub, Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Services.

The bags will be available for purchase at Price Chopper/Market 32 stores until December 22.