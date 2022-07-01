ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Town of Union is preparing to once again celebrate our nation’s birth in style.

The town will host its July 4th Extravaganza on Monday at Highland Park in Endwell.

With fewer COVID restrictions, the number of vendors is back up and there will be bounce houses and other free activities for kids. Plus, the standard amenities that the park has to offer, including the pool, playground and carousel.

Live music will be performed by the Maine Community Band, Brothers and Friends, Hi-Way Fruit Market and Two Dollar Pistol.

And it all culminates with one of the largest fireworks displays in the state lasting 20 minutes.

Jay Vassil is the town’s Parks Manager.

“The weather looks beautiful,” said Vassil. “It’s just a great event. The fireworks are outstanding. We have a nice variety of food vendors. It’s a great free event for the kids as far as the bounce houses and some of the arts and crafts and everything go. It’s an exciting event.”

Magic 101.7 will provide music on speakers to accompany the pyrotechnics.

The day begins with the annual “4 on the 4th” four mile road race sponsored by Visions that begins and ends at its headquarters on Country Club Road. It starts at 8:30 a.m. and there is no race day registration.

The O.L. Davis Fire Department’s chicken barbecue runs from noon until they sell out.

The July 4th Extravaganza gets underway at 2 p.m.

There will also be a Mustang Club car show and RC racetrack.

The fireworks begin at 9:30.

For more information, go to Town of Union dot com and click on Parks and Rec.

