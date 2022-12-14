TODAY:

Mostly sunny skies today with temperatures hovering in the mid 30’s; this is slightly below average. Winds will be from the North around 0-10 MPH.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, Wednesday into Thursday we will see increasing clouds throughout the night. It will begin partly cloudy and move to mostly cloudy. The low temperature will hover around 20 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Thursday morning our next chance of precipitation moves in. We have a winter storm watch beginning at this time for all of the Twin Tiers. The storm system moves in as sleet/wintry mix/freezing rain and switches to snow in the afternoon hours. Winds will be gusty as well so power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow and ice accumulation. It is highly temperature dependent at all levels of the atmosphere and dependent on elevation. For most of our counties accumulation will be 4-8″ with locally higher amounts possible. If more of the initial hours are sleet/ice this could limit snow accumulation. This will move out later Friday.

FRIDAY INTO WEEKEND:

The storm system moves out later Friday and we will have colder air in place. Weather will be more calm this weekend with only isolated lake effect snow showers possible Saturday and Sunday with no accumulation expected. Temperatures will be below average in the mid-30’s for the high.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW/WINTRY MIX LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN/SNOW MIX LIKELY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

