SIDNEY, NY – 14 year-old Anielle McEwan-Lomnicki, is still fighting for her life in a Syracuse hospital, and sadly, the most recent news is not good.

Her parents, Rich Lomnicki and Delsa McEwan, spoke with NewsChannel 34 by phone Monday from Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital where AK, as she’s known to family and friends, remains in a medically induced coma.



On Saturday evening, a community gathering in support of AK was held in Sidney, attracting more than 400 people to Keith Clark Park.



Numerous local businesses donated items for the event and money was collected to support the McEwan-Lomnicki family for any uncovered medical expenses or other costs associated with her care.



Earlier on Saturday, a Polar Bear Jump into Goodyear Lake raised another $14,000 for the family.



AK’s parents say the 8th grader suffered serious head trauma when she was struck by an alleged drunk driver while walking home from Sidney Middle School last Wednesday.



Doctors had hoped to start bringing her out of the coma Monday, but her condition deteriorated rapidly.



Lominicki and McEwan says they are extremely appreciative of the community’s support through Saturday’s event and lots of posters, cards and well-wishes that now fill her hospital room.



You can follow along with her progress through #AKSTRONG on Facebook.