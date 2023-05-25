JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There was a substation equipment failure this morning in Johnson City.
A representative from Avangrid says that 3,070 customers were without power for roughly an hour, until power was restored by 10:27 a.m.
by: Roy Santa Croce
