BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State’s first legal marijuana festival is happening June 17th, at the Broome County Fairgrounds in Whitney Point.

The New York State Cannabis Fest will make its debut offering craft beer, camping, entertainment, educating, and of course marijuana. The festival will also make efforts to educate and highlight exemplary women in the cannabis industry. The organizers of the festival are taking the approach to try and end the stigma around marijuana, and celebrate the end of the New York cannabis prohibition.

The festival has been approved by the Whitney Point mayor Jason Somers along with the Broome County Agricultural Society, the New York State Liquor Authority, and Broome County Fairgrounds property owners. The keynote speaker, State Senator Jeremey A. Cooney, will be virtual this year.

This is the first marijuana festival on the I Love NY website. Tickets for the event start at $39 and entry to the festival will go from 12:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on June 17th. For more information about the festival follow this link: https://newyorkstatecannabisfestival.com/