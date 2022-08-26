JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Senator Fred Akshar announced today that a section of highway in the Village of Johnson City will be named in honor of a Johnson City Police Officer who lost his life in the line of duty.

Earlier this summer, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that designates Highway Route 17C, in Johnson City, as the “Patrolman David ‘DW’ Smith Memorial Highway.”

In 2014, Smith lost his life in the line of duty when he responded to a disturbance at a local business. He served in the Johnson City Police Department for 18.5 years. He was awarded a Certificate of Valor for rescuing a young boy from a burning apartment building in 2002.

Senator Fred Akshar said “Officer DW Smith made the ultimate sacrifice for his community, and every day we can help honor his memory by doing our part to make our community the best it can be. I’m proud to partner with Assemblywoman Lupardo on this dedication to help keep his memory, his service and his sacrifice alive in our community for generations to come.”

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo said, “It was an honor to work with Senator Akshar to rename this stretch of roadway for Police Officer Smith. This will be a reminder to everyone how much we value his service to our community and how his sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

A formal unveiling ceremony is set to be held in the Fall.