VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A baseball tribute to our area’s signature dish is supporting a local non-profit’s expansion.

Representatives from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Sam A. Lupo and Sons presented GiGi’s Playhouse Southern Tier with a check for nearly $2,000 this morning.

The money was raised from the auctioning off of jerseys that the baseball team wore this summer while they were playing as the Binghamton Spiedies.

GiGi’s Playhouse is a Down Syndrome achievement center that offers free programming to adults and children with the genetic condition.

It opened in Vestal in May 2019 and offers kitchen and vocational training to adults and assists children with their gross and fine motor skills.

Site Manager Katie Whaley says the local chapter gets its money from private donations with no funding from governments or the national organization.

“For our participants with down syndrome, it shows that the community cares about them and that they are supported. So, it’s a really big deal and we are so thankful for these amazing opportunities that are given to us.”

The Ponies played as the Spiedies 4 times this past season and their special caps remain a popular item in the stadium gift shop.

Whaley says the donation will be put toward the organization’s “Believe in our Build” capital campaign.

The local GiGi’s is raising funds to move into a new, twice-as-large location inside the Oakdale Commons sometime next Fall.

For information on how you can support the campaign, go to GiGis Playhouse dot org slash southern dash tier dash NY.