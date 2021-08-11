Poll: Many New Yorkers have never heard of soon-to-be Governor Kathy Hochul

NEW YORK (WETM) – As New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul prepares to replace the embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo, she faces a unique battle of her own: name recognition.

A WETM, NewsNation, Emerson College poll released last Thursday prior to Cuomo’s resignation found that 16.3 percent of those polled had never heard of Hochul.

When asked if they had confidence in the job Hochul would do if she became Governor, 28.1 percent said they had faith in the two-term Lieutenant Governor, while 23.6 percent said they did not.

The remaining 48.3 percent were either unsure or had never heard of Hochul.

“I’m ready,” said Hochul on Wednesday in a press conference that likely introduced her to the majority of New Yorkers. “I want people to know that I’m ready for this.”

Hochul has spent the majority of her tenure as New York’s second in command traveling the state for ribbon cuttings and speaking events. Hochul has made multiple visits to Watkins Glen to unveil Downtown Revitalization Projects, most recently in early June when she visited a new outdoor recreation resort.

A native of Western New York, Hochul is likely more well-known in the region where she served in Congress for two years after winning a 2011 special election.

Hochul vowed during Wednesday’s briefing that she “will fight like hell for you every single day like I’ve always done, and always will.”

Hochul will officially be sworn in as New York’s 57th Governor on Aug. 28 when Governor Cuomo officially steps down amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment.