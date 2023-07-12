TOWN OF FENTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who may be a danger to himself and others.

New York State Police say the man may also be armed. The suspect was last seen on State Route 79 but fled into a wooded area.

He is described as a heavy-set, white male, with dark hair, approximately 6 foot 1 inches tall and 275 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants or shorts and may be wearing glasses.

Law enforcement agencies have setup a temporary base of operation at the Port Crane Fire Department.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are in the surrounding area, including armored vehicles, plus, a helicopter was seen flying over the Fire Co.

State Police say that ff you see anyone matching the description, please call 911 and do not approach the man.

Currently, State Route 79 is closed between NY-369 and Richard Road.

More updates will be posted when they become available.