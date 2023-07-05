ONEONTA, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police are looking to identify a man who has repeatedly stolen items from a Town of Oneonta Walmart.

The subject they are investigating has been spotted on several occasions walking away from the store without paying for his items. Stealing primarily from the electronics department, the individual was first caught on May 11 leaving the store with a video game. On June 21, he stole a power inverter and on June 24, he was seen taking more video games. He also stole a pair of sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (607)561-7400. Case numbers are 11485758, 11485742, 11485403.