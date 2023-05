ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott man has been missing since Saturday, May 6th, and his family is asking the public for help.

Jameson Sherwood was last seen wearing jeans, a black coat, and a New York Yankees skull cap.

He has long, blonde hair.

His mother has reported him missing to the Endicott Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Endicott Police Department at (607) 785-3341.