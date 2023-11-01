ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police Investigators in Endwell are continuing to investigate the disappearance of a local man.

Then 32-year-old Brandon Williams of Endwell was last seen on March 11, 2019. Around the time of his disappearance, Williams was seen in the area of Route 38B and Route 26 in the Town of Maine.

Investigators say Williams had gone missing before, but never for an extended period of time.

Williams is described as white, six feet two inches tall, and at the time of his disappearance, he weighed around 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray jeans, black Converse sneakers, a New England Patriots winter hat, and a tan Carhart jacket with black writing on it. Williams is not reported to have any medical issues or concerns about a possible danger.

Police are still seeking tips and information on his whereabouts.

Anyone who has not spoken to State Police and has information about Williams or knows what happened to him is asked to call Investigator Mario Zorovic at SP Endwell at (607)754-2701 or (607)561-7400. Tips can also be emailed to mario.zorovic@troopers.ny.gov.