NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott man has received only a traffic violation in connection to the crash that killed three pedestrians in Newark Valley on February 15th.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Dominic Fontana was driving on State Route 38 when he left the southbound lane unsafely and struck four pedestrians.

Three of them, 66-year-old Jack Stephens, 25-year-old Kurtis Acker, and 52-year-old Doreen Wood died as a result of the collision.

The fourth, a 27-year-old Christy Oralls, was flown from the scene to Upstate Medical Center and has since been released from the hospital.

An investigation into the crash included a search warrant for the vehicle, all of the electronics within, and a subpoena for cell phone records.

Detectives also reviewed video from several commercial vehicle on-board cameras, doorbell cameras, and nearby security cameras.

A Drug Recognition Expert was called in to administer drug and alcohol sobriety testing to Fontana and they determined that he was not intoxicated.

Following the full investigation, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office determined that there was nothing found that would support criminal charges against the man.

He has only been charged with Moving From Lane Unsafely.