SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police said the driver of a stolen Kia SUV was killed after a pursuit ended in a crash near Fowler High School.

Syracuse Police Chief, Joe Cecile, said the crash happened on Wilbur Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Chief Cecile said an officer spotted the stolen Kia earlier in the morning near S. Salina Street and W. Onondaga Street. He said when the officer tried to pull over the SUV, the driver sped away.

Chief Cecile said the suspect crashed the SUV about a minute later into a stone wall at the intersection of S. Wilbur Avenue and Seymour Street.

Chief Cecile said when officers approached the SUV, they found the man unconscious. The officers “rendered aid” but were unsuccessful. The suspect died at the scene.

His name and age are not being released at this time.

The chief said the State Attorney General’s Office will investigate, which is standard procedure anytime there’s a deadly incident involving police.

