Police chase involving multiple departments in NY, PA; NYSP vehicles damaged in Waverly

(WETM) – Police in multiple jurisdictions were involved in a police chase that appears to have begun in Chemung County and has stretched into at least two other counties in two states.

Reports of the chase have come in from Elmira, Sayre, Wysox, Wellsburg, and as far as Nichols.

Choice 102 in Waverly shared these pictures of New York State Trooper vehicles damaged from the chase on Broad Street.

The vehicle involved appears to be a black sedan that’s been traveling at a high-rate of speed. It’s unknown if the suspect has been caught or if police terminated the chase.

18 News is monitoring the chase and will have more information as it becomes available.