COLCHESTER, NY – Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a Colchester woman for buying alcohol for minors and then calling police when the kids wouldn’t leave.

According to police, 56 year-old Carolyn Brenna made a complaint shortly after 11 p.m. on August 29th that there were people refusing to leave her property.

Deputies say that when they arrived, they found that Brenna had purchased the drinks for the minors then got drunk herself leading to the disturbance.

Brenna was charged with two counts of criminal nuisance and endangering the welfare of a child.