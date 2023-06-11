SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) — Summertime is finally here, and that means poison control will start receiving more calls than usual.

According to the Upstate New York Poison Center, the center receives the most calls in July and August every year. Last year, the poison center received almost 9,500 calls, and more than one-third of those calls were about children 12 and under. To help families avoid needing to make poison control calls, the poison center released some tips to stay healthy and safe this summer.

Food safety is important all year, but food spoils a lot faster when it’s hot outside. Be sure to keep cold food cold and hot food hot to avoid the spread of foodborne illnesses. Any alcohol and cannabis products should be securely stored out of the reach of children. Cannabis products, particularly edibles, can look like appealing snacks to children. Cannabis can be dangerous for children, and the effects take some time to become apparent.

“Most kids can’t tell the difference between products with and without cannabis. Put these

products, as well as alcohol, up high, out of sight of children, and do not store them near other products that look similar,” said Dr. Christine Stork, clinical director of the Upstate New York Poison Center.

A lot of dangerous products can look like food and drinks to young children. Chemicals like gasoline and tiki torch fluid can look like apple juice to children. Make sure to store these and any other chemicals, like insecticides and pool chemicals, in their original containers. All dangerous chemicals should be kept up high where children can’t reach them. Products like sunscreen and bug spray need to be stored securely as well, and extra care should be taken to avoid spraying them in the mouth or eyes. Don’t forget to wash your hands after handling any chemicals to avoid skin irritation and accidental ingestion.

Although they might seem like healthy snacks, you should never eat any mushrooms, berries, or other plants that grow in your yard or the wild without verifying with an expert that they are safe to consume. To be safe, stick with snacking on the produce you planted yourself. Make sure to stress the importance of not eating wild plants to your children.

“Summer brings with it new challenges for families and is a great time to remind everyone that a

poisoning can happen at any time so save our number just in case,” said Dr. Stork. “We also encourage everyone to be mindful of safe storage of all chemicals you use in the outdoors and call us with any questions or concerns.”

Make sure you save Upstate New York’s poison control number: 1-800-222-1222. The poison center is staffed by nurses, pharmacists, and physicians who are trained to handle poisoning calls. The poison center staff knows when it’s appropriate to send people to healthcare facilities and can save you a trip to the emergency room.