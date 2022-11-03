Binghamton, N.Y. (WIVT) – Quiet weather continues today but how long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

Once again we are starting our day with foggy conditions. The fog will lift throughout the morning. After the fog lifts, we will see plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure is in control. Temperatures will also be above average today which is aided by a southerly wind.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry. Lows are still above average for this time of the year by about 10 degrees. More fog develops tonight and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Clouds start to filter in for Friday and it is more of a mix of sun and clouds day. Temperatures also slowly increasing heading into the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND:

Changes are in-store for the area this weekend as a cold front moves in. This cold front turns us mostly cloudy Saturday and some spotty showers are possible for the day. The better opportunity for showers is on Sunday when the cold front actually moves through.

NEXT WEEK:

Dry and cooler air moves in behind the cold front for the beginning of next week. This allows for plenty of sunshine from Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures are slowly declining throughout the beginning and middle of next week as well. Even though these temperatures are decreasing, they will still be above average.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 53

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

