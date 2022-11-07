Binghamton, N.Y. (WIVT) – Sunshine starts our week but how long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

A cold front moved through yesterday and behind it is cooler drier air. This is filtering in for today. The dry air along with an area of high pressure building in will result in plenty of sunshine today. As for the cooler air, it starts to slowly filter in. Temperatures are still above average today even with the cooler air in place. It will not be as warm as the weekend though. Winds will be breezy by this afternoon with gusts upwards of 25 mph.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows are closer to average. Winds will still be breezy with gusts upwards of 20 mph possible. Clouds also increase tonight and we turn partly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returns for Tuesday as that area of high pressure remains in control and we are mostly sunny. Temperatures are cooler as we get closer to average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The quiet weather pattern continues for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days see mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures also start the upward trend with a change in winds as they are out of the south. Our next weather-maker moves in late day Friday. It brings the chance for showers and they continue into Saturday morning. This weather-maker is a cold front. As the cold front moves through Saturday morning, cooler air moves in and temperatures drop below average. Sunday sees winds in favor of lake-effect showers but they look spotty at this time.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

