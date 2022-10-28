Binghamton, N.Y. (WIVT) – Dry weather holds for the weekend but when does rain return? Details below:

TODAY:

It is a cold start to the day but we will reach near average for our high temperatures. High pressure is over us today which will give us a pleasant end to the week. High-level clouds are streaming in throughout the day and we see more of a mix of sun and clouds.

TONIGHT:

We turn mostly clear overnight which will allow temperatures to drop quickly. This will result in another cold night.

THIS WEEKEND:

Overall, it will be a nice fall weekend with temperatures reaching slightly above average. Sunshine is with us for Saturday as an area of high pressure remains in control. Clouds increase for Sunday ahead of an area of low pressure which moves in for Halloween.

NEXT WEEK:

Low pressure enters the area on Monday and brings the chance for showers. It will not be a completely rainy day on Monday, just some on and off showers. Shower chances look to linger into Tuesday. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy for the day. High pressure moves in for Wednesday and we are mostly sunny. Thursday sees some broken cloud cover and is another dry day. Temperatures remain above average for a majority of next week.

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 46

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWER CHANCES

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

