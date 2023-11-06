BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – There’s an effort underway to make it easier for people to access the Susquehanna River and its tributaries.

Organizers of the New York Southern Tier Water Trail Project held a working meeting to gain support from the community for a mapping project.

The project aims to provide easy water access to outdoor enthusiasts by connecting them to safe ports along the Chemung and Susquehanna Rivers. It will also map out hazard points and will promote environmental stewardship to keep the water ways clean.

President and CEO of Destination Marketing Corporation Cass Harrington says she wants to market the trail as a peaceful attraction to both seasoned and beginner paddlers.

She says when you’re surrounded by nature, it’s the only thing you need to worry about.

“For a lot of folks, the river is there, and we don’t necessarily think of it as a recreational component to our quality of place. It’s a good way to get outside and get exercise. Nature is therapy,” said Harrington.

Harrington says the project could be a driver for economic prosperity in small towns alongside the river.

She says her team is trying to create a brand that reflects the importance of the historic waterways while symbolizing the project’s vision.

It is currently in its beginning stages.