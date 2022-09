ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Many residents of Endicott will be without power for part of the afternoon.

Endicott Municipal Light costumers that live South of North Street, East of Page Avenue, and West of Vestal Avenue will experience a power outage today, September 26th.

The outage, which is due to system maintenance, will begin at 2 p.m. and last approximately two hours.

Any questions should be directed to Endicott Municipal Light at 607-757-2455.