TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The proprietor of a popular barbecue joint and bakery on Upper Front Street is preparing to open his third eatery concept, with this one harkening back to his early days in food.

Dan Napierala, owner of Pinkies Barbecue and Pinkies Bakery and Cafe is opening Pinkies Dog House some time in the coming week. It will be located in the building in the Kost Plaza that the bakery occupied before moving down the street to the former Friendly’s location back in April.



Pinkies Dog House will serve gourmet hot dogs and poutine. Poutine is a popular dish from Quebec that features french fries smothered in brown gravy with cheese curds. However, in true Pinkies fashion, Napierala’s chefs plan to offer a number of spins on the classic poutine.



He also intends to feature a variety of different hot dogs, from Chicago and New York styles to a Korean inspired dog with kimchi and hot sauce. Napierala says his first foray into the food business was a hot dog stand outside his former scuba diving shop.

“For a couple of summers on the corner we had a hot dog cart out there on the corner. That’s what we started with. That goes back to my roots a little bit in the food business and we grew from there. Now we want to take it to the next level, not just put a hot dog on a bun but make it an experience.”



Napierala says he has furniture coming in and signage for the Dog House ready to go up with the hope of opening by the end of this week, first thing next week at the latest.



Its hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. For more information about all 3 locations, go to eatatpinkies.com.