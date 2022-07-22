Many migrants cross into Eagle Pass, Texas, under International Bridge No. 2 which connects to Piedras Negras, Mexico. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBHG) – Pierce Creek Bridge, a County-owned bridge located on Pierce Creek Road in the Town of Binghamton, will be closed to all traffic starting on July 25, 2022 at 7:00AM for joint repairs.

It will reopen to traffic on or about 7:00AM on August 15, 2022.

All local traffic will need to seek alternate routes while the road is closed, a signed detour route will be in place during the closure.

Contact Nazar Logvis at (607) 778-2457 or Nazar.Logvis@BroomeCounty.us with any questions.