(WSYR-TV) — It’s almost fall y’all, and that means it’s time to drink and eat all things pumpkin-flavored and immerse yourself into the fall season with pumpkin picking.

If you’re looking for the perfect patch near you to pick your pumpkins, NewsChannel 9 has made a list of pumpkin patches in Central New York.

Pumpkin Patches in CNY

Onondaga County

Tim’s Pumpkin Patch

Cicero “Pumkin” Patch

Abbott Farms

Our Farm

The Pumpkin Hollow

Springside Farm

Plumpton Farms

Madison County

Critz Farms

Oswego County

Behling Orchards

Cayuga County

Ontario Orchards Farm

Penny’s Country Farm Wedding and Event Center

O’Neil Family Farm Pumpkin Patch

The Weller Farm

Oneida County

Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm

Yates County

Pick’n Patch

Did we miss your favorite patch that offers pumpkin picking? Let us know!

If there is another patch in Central New York offering pumpkin picking, please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.