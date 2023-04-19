ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Friday, April 7th, a dozen Union-Endicott students left the high school for New York City where they boarded a plane to Rome, Italy.

They’re part of an Italian Exchange program with Varese, Italy.

They are spending most of their time Varese, but also visiting Rome, Florence, Venice and Milan.

While there, the students have been learning about the language, Italian culture, family life and the educational system.

They’ve also seen some pretty cool sights!

Check out a slideshow from their trip so far: