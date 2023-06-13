BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is launching an annual fundraising gala with a black tie event at The Binghamton Club on August 12th.

Maestro Daniel Hege will conduct a live swing orchestra headlined by jazz singer Amanda Carr of Boston.

There will be complimentary cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages, hors d’oeuvres, a live auction, and dance instruction provided by Vince Brust Dance Studios.

Tickets are $100 per person and $180 per couple and can be purchased at BinghamtonPhilharmonic.org.