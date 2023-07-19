BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Philharmonic Concerts in Every Corner comes to Binghamton parks.

Jazz, pop, contemporary and classical music comes to four Binghamton parks with the Philharmonic Orchestra’s Concerts in every Corner.

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off this summer with music from the Empire Saxophone Quartet.

The event starts tomorrow at the Ross Park Zoo at 11:20 AM and then Columbus Park at 12:30PM. Then continues this Friday at Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park at 11:20am and then Fairview Park at 12:30PM.

The executive director of the Binghamton Philharmonic, Paul Cienniwa says that the concert is a great excuse for children and families to get outside and be around local musicians.

“The structure of this years concerts is sort of built around the lunch hour so that kids who might be in the park at lunch time, whether they’re at the Zoo or they’re at Columbus or Cheri Lindsey and so on, that they’ll have a chance to hear some live music. It’s about a thirty-five-forty minute program and then our musicians will get in their cars and go to the next park.”

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is also holding a benefit on August 12th called “Bing Bing Swing” with guest Boston Jazz Vocalist Amanda Carr who will perform with the Philharmonic Swing Orchestra.

There will be a swing dance instructor as well as cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

For more information visit the B-P-O’s website, Binghamton Philharmonic dot org.