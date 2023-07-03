UPDATE: Binghamton Fire officials tell NewsChannel 34 that the woman had entered into the river by the north shore and was sitting in knee-deep water. They say she was uncooperative with authorities. She was taken to Wilson Hospital for evaluation.

BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Binghamton police and fire personnel pulled a person out of the Susquehanna River Monday morning.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m., multiple police and fire vehicles converged on the area surrounding the confluence of the Susquehanna and Chenango Rivers in downtown Binghamton.

A person could bee seen in the water near the south bank of the river just downstream of the small dam.

A firefighter could be seen pulling the person up to a standing position and then walking them to shore and up the bank.

NewsChannel 34 will have more information about this incident once it becomes available.