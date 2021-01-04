Pennsylvania restaurants resume opening at half capacity Monday

Top Stories

by: Daryl Matthews

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, PA (WETM-TV) – Per Governor Tom Wolf’s order, restaurants in Pennsylvania can reopen on January 4.

As of Monday, as long as restaurant owners have completed the online self-certification form and have the green light from the state, they can reopen at half capacity.

According to the Wolf administration, restaurants should have completed the online self-certification process by October 5, when enforcement relative to 50 percent occupancy will begin.

All restaurants, private social clubs, and foodservice businesses that are dine-in establishments are allowed to complete the certification.

Additionally, restaurants that have alcohol sales for on-site consumption must end at 11:00 pm. All alcoholic beverages must be consumed by midnight as part of a meal or a carryout beverage.

Certifying proves that a business is committed to protecting employees and providing patrons a safe dining experience.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News