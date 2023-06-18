(WHTM) — Two state Democrats — including House Speaker Joanna McClinton — are introducing the CROWN Act in Pennsylvania.

The bill would ban hair discrimination in the workplace, which McClinton says people of color, particularly black women, regularly face.

This is the third time McClinton has introduced the bill. More than 20 states have passed a version of the CROWN Act, and she says Pennsylvania needs to step up.

“As a law student, I was highly focused on how am I going to wear my hair and is it professional? I’m not the only person of color who struggled with this and I want to make sure that for once and for all, as we have done with so many other groups to make sure that everybody feels welcome,” McClinton said.

The bill wouldn’t apply to schools or sports, but McClinton says she hopes it will inspire similar standards in those spaces.