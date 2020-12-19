PennDOT Extends Deadline for ‘Innovations Challenge’PennDOT

HARRISBURG, PA (FNN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the deadline for the fourth annual Innovations Challenge has been extended through Friday, January 15, 2021, according to First News Now.

Ninth through twelfth-grade students are invited to participate in this year’s Innovations Challenge, encouraging them to use problem problem-solving, creative and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation challenges

The challenge for this year is asking students to develop an innovative and implementable solution that helps address Pennsylvania’s transportation revenue shortfall by identifying potential new funding streams, aside from additional gas taxes, tolls, or mileage-based user fees, to help ensure adequate transportation funding for the future.

One of the efforts of the challenge is to provide the possibility for the participants to work for PennDot after graduation.

Winners for the regional innovations challenge will be selected and invited to compete for the state championship.

The Transportation Policy and Education Foundation, an educational arm of the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors (APC), the American Council of Engineering Companies of PA (ACEC/PA) and the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) are providing a combined total award of $5,500 to be divided among the first, second and third place statewide winning teams.

For complete Innovations Challenge details, click here.